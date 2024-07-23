Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 314,070 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,812,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 314,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $1,512,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 390,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 64,510 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

