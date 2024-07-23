Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $254.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

