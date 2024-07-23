VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.58. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 370,232 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 881.79% and a negative return on equity of 525.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.