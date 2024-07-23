Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.34.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 498,063 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.