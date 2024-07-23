Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Vertex worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 637,075 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,311,000 after purchasing an additional 452,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,253,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 959.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. Analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.