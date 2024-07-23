Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

CGNX stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $56.78.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $11,454,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 38.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cognex by 153.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 870,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 203,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,202,000 after acquiring an additional 262,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

