Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,180,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,259,000 after buying an additional 73,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

