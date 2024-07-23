Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Victoria Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Victoria Gold ( TSE:VGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.80 million.

