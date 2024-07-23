VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NASDAQ VFS opened at $4.51 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFS. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the first quarter worth $195,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

