Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 7.59%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,313 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 832,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

