Volex plc (LON:VLX) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.80 Per Share

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volex Stock Performance

Shares of VLX stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 317.32. The company has a market cap of £641.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.00 and a beta of 0.96. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 264.50 ($3.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 365 ($4.72).

Insider Buying and Selling at Volex

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 107,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £382,736.15 ($495,002.78). 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Volex in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Featured Articles

