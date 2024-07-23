Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.79

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.79 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). Walker Crips Group shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 22,276 shares traded.
Walker Crips Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.59.
Walker Crips Group Company Profile
Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.
