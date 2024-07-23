Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $207.00 at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $181.51 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.06.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.