WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WBTN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.
Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.
