WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $82.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $127,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 421,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

