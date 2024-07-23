Wedbush Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $95.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDC. Argus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.96.

Western Digital Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

