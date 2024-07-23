Wedbush Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $130.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.71.

NASDAQ STX opened at $106.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $109.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 221,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

