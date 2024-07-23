West Bancorporation Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 71,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, SWP Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 23.6% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $223.96 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

