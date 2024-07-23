Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

WAL stock opened at $77.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,957,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after buying an additional 750,773 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

