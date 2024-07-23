Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 904.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 100,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

