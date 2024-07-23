Western Union (WU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Western Union has set its FY24 guidance at $1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Union Stock Up 1.2 %

Western Union stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

