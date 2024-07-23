WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,115 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 41.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WestRock by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. WestRock has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.68%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

