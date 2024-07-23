WEX (WEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WEX Stock Performance
WEX stock opened at $184.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on WEX
Insider Buying and Selling at WEX
In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.