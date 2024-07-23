WEX (WEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $184.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEX

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.