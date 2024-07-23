Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.27

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $6.70. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 1,013 shares changing hands.

Wienerberger Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Wienerberger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.1231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Wienerberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.