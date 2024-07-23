WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.55

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and traded as high as $49.33. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 841,249 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 46.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter worth $37,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

