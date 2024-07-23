WSFS Financial (WSFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSFS opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

