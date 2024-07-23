XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.92

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.92 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 10.38 ($0.13), with a volume of 147,197 shares.

XLMedia Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.84. The firm has a market cap of £26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

