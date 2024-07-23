Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 931,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,518 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,026,000 after acquiring an additional 211,986 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Yext by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Yext Price Performance

Yext stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

