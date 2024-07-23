Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH):

7/16/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

5/31/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $143.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after buying an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

