Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.
Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association
In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
