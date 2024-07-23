Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,069,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis stock opened at $180.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

