1,198 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,209,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $268.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.67. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $270.93.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

