23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 766,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,010,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

23andMe Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 66.15% and a negative net margin of 303.55%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 23andMe by 68.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in 23andMe by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 340,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

