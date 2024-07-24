2,514 Shares in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.6 %

ALEX stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

