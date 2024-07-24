2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 4,319,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Institutional Trading of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

