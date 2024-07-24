3,314 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ML. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $550,915.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,833,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $550,915.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,833,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,133. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ML shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

