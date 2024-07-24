3,951 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 2.9 %

RRR stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.