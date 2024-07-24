4,005 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 383.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.