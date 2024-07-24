5,028 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 78.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Celestica stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

