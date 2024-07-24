9,768 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Forestar Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:FOR opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.77. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on Forestar Group

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.