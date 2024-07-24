Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 931,248 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931,248 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Gossamer Bio worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,954,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,332 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,937,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 965,092 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,402.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 291,566 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 372,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 98,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Featured Stories

