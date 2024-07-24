Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 261,572 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 613.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,572 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

SNAP traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,175,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Snap

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.