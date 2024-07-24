Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 216,040 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.00% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 8,742,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,418 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 92,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,912. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 130,317 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,412.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,578,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,771.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,435,393 shares of company stock worth $2,750,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

