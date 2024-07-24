Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of LendingClub worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LendingClub by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $6,115,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

LendingClub Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 91,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,344. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

