Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CS Disco by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

CS Disco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CS Disco stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. 15,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,954. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.