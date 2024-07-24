Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 78.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 209,366 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 81,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,880. Virco Mfg. Co. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRC. StockNews.com lowered Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

