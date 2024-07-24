Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Docebo worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DCBO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. 2,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,678. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCBO. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
