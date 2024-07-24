Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,259 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDUP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ThredUp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in ThredUp by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at $438,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,639 over the last ninety days. 34.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,987. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

