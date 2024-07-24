Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,918.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,934 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Shopify by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

SHOP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,549. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

