Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,603 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Kamada worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 3,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

